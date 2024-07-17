Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

