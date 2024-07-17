Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 58,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 51,997 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $24.30.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $622.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.93 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.05%.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Articles

