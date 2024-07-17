Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Trading Down 4.4%

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). 60,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 124,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 14.50. The stock has a market cap of £5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About Cadogan Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.