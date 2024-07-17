Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATC remained flat at $73.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.16. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $577.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.83%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

