Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.85. 3,294,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,335,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

