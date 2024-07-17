Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.64

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 452013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after acquiring an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

