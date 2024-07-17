Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in June

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.
OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.76.
