Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in June

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

