Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $7.36

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.05. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 462,750 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CGC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $560.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 185.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,545 shares of company stock worth $67,997. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

