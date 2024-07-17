Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $1,069,292.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
