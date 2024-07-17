Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.11

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 405094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

