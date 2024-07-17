Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CGGR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,688. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

