Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 7,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In related news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $59,235.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $59,235.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,735 shares of company stock worth $821,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 596,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $434.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

