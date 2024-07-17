CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $18.57

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $17.70. CareDx shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 69,375 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CareDx Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.78.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in CareDx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 149,485 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

