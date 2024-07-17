CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Sells $777,680.28 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KMX traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,738. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of CarMax by 10.0% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

