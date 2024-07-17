Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 11,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

