Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $173.52

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.52 and last traded at $172.87, with a volume of 674049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.06.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,962,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after buying an additional 14,784 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

