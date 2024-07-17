Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,545 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.26% of Centene worth $110,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,258. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.