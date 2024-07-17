Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

CNC opened at $69.10 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

