Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.63

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 39975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $659.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $70,626.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,067.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $740,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

