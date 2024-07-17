Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Update

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Century Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 195,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,893. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.
Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on IPSC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 192,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Century Therapeutics
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Century Therapeutics
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.