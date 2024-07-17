Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Update

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Century Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 195,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,893. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.40. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 9,742.41%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IPSC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 192,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

