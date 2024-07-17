CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s current price.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 255,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,670. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.64 and a 52-week high of C$7.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$588.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. On average, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

