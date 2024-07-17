Chaim Indig Sells 2,644 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PHR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 560,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Phreesia by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 94,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

