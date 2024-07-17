Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.77.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $168.88. The company had a trading volume of 247,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average is $143.16. Chart Industries has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 168.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

