Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 280,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. Insiders own 3.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 97.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 2.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 3,475.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 8.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.48. 106,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,585. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.73. Chemed has a 1-year low of $492.84 and a 1-year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

