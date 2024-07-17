China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Trading Down 55.3%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 55.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 6,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 4,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

China Health Industries Trading Down 55.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 million, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of -20.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

About China Health Industries

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds.

