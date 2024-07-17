Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $2,865.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.51.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. 6,609,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,640,770. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,986.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 494,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,529,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,359.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 313,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 307,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.