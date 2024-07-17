Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.65.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,967,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.1 %

CHD opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.