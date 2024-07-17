Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

CHDN stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. 267,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.59. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $146.64. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

