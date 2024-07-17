Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 933,500 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

CHUY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.27. 268,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

