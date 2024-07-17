Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $287,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,811,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,132,964.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $287,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,811,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,132,964.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 86,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,649,482.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,447.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 664,744 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,910. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CTRN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 110,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Citi Trends has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $176.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

