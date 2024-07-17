Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.85 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 14,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,351% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80.

