Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,161,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH traded down $6.72 on Wednesday, reaching $229.44. The company had a trading volume of 234,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,605. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average of $197.70. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $237.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clean Harbors

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.