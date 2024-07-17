ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Update

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth approximately $894,000. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Price Performance

NASDAQ CLPT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. 121,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,688. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.07.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

