ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.05.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 3,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

