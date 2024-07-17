Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of CLMB stock traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 28,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $305.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 43,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

