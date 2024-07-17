CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.46. 1,834,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,519. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.96 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

