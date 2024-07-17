Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
Cobalt 27 Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.36.
About Cobalt 27 Capital
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.
