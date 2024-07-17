Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,083.44 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,017.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $911.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

