Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CDRO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 7,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,846. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

