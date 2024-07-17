Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires Shares of 1,027 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EG traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.53. The stock had a trading volume of 222,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,593. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.50.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

