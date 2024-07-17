Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Veralto were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 1.3 %

Veralto stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.25. 1,111,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

