Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. 2,515,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

