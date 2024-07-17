Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 111,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,804. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

