Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 111,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,804. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Cognition Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cognition Therapeutics
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.