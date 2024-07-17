Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 15,350,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after buying an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,786,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

