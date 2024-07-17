Cohort (LON:CHRT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Cohort Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cohort stock opened at GBX 826 ($10.71) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 799.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 684.26. Cohort has a 52-week low of GBX 430 ($5.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 860 ($11.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £333.70 million, a PE ratio of 2,503.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Cohort

In other news, insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.71), for a total value of £6,014.47 ($7,799.86). Company insiders own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

