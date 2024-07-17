Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by Citigroup

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on COHU. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Cohu alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHU

Cohu Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of COHU stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Cohu has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -708.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,422,000 after purchasing an additional 137,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 22.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after buying an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.