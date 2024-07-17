Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.9% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.23. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

