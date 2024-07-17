Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CBSH

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.