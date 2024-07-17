Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 128.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 101,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 49.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.