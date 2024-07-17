Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 133 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.83. The stock had a trading volume of 733,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.84 and its 200 day moving average is $336.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

